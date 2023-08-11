BAFL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.98%)
BIPL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.33%)
DGKC 53.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.88%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.89%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.05%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
GGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
HBL 102.94 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.42%)
HUBC 85.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.94%)
MLCF 32.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
OGDC 101.90 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.08%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
PIBTL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
PIOC 94.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.83%)
PPL 71.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.83%)
PRL 16.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.04%)
SNGP 45.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
SSGC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 98.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.45%)
UNITY 26.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,900 Increased By 60.7 (1.25%)
BR30 17,402 Increased By 163.1 (0.95%)
KSE100 48,348 Increased By 539.5 (1.13%)
KSE30 17,167 Increased By 222.3 (1.31%)
Australia, NZ dollars face fourth weekly loss, threaten major support

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2023 10:34am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were facing a fourth straight weekly loss on Friday as yield differentials moved in favour of their US cousin, while unease over the Chinese economy showed no sign of abating.

The Aussie was huddled at $0.6520, having fallen 0.7% for the week so far and further away from its July high of $0.6895.

The bearish momentum suggested a test of its low for the year at $0.6459 was likely in the near term.

The kiwi dollar had lost 1.4% for the week to $0.6009, and was already within a whisker of its 2023 low of $0.5986.

Not helping the Aussie’s cause was more dovish comments from Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe, who told lawmakers interest rates were either at or near a peak, and any move from here would be mere “calibration”.

Markets now imply a 90% probability rates will stay at 4.1% for a third month in September, and around a 50-50 chance increases are over.

“We now think the RBA has reached its peak target cash rate,” said Prashant Newnaha, a senior rate strategist at TD Securities, who had previously looked for a top of 4.85%.

“The odds of a hike next month or in October are low but the RBA could potentially take out insurance and hike in November,” he added.

“That said, the hurdle to hiking is high and the Bank would need to see evidence that high labour costs are being passed through to higher prices over successive months.”

The gulf between Australian rates and the US cash rate of 5.25%-5.5% means the Aussie is no longer a high yielder among currencies.

Australian 10-year yields are paying almost exactly the same as US bonds, compared with a premium of as much as 30 basis points in July.

Both antipodean currencies have also been undermined by disappointing trade and inflation data from China, the biggest buyer of their resource exports.

As a result, prices for iron ore are testing major support at $100 a tonne.

The ore is Australia’s single biggest export earner. New Zealand’s biggest export, dairy, has also been dragged by soft demand from China.

“We have revised down our farmgate milk price for the 2023-24 season,” said analysts at ANZ in a note.

“We expect ongoing weakness in demand from China over the rest of the year.”

