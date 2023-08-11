BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
World food and agriculture expo inaugurated

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2023 05:17am

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Ministry of Commerce & Textile have launched the 1st International Food and Agriculture Exhibition, FoodAg 2023. The grand inauguration ceremony took place at the Expo Center and was inaugurated by Kamran Tessori, Governor of Sindh on Thursday.

Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui, Federal Secretary for Commerce, Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive TDAP welcomed the delegates and invited them to explore the diverse perspectives of the food and agriculture sector.

The governor elaborated on the investment opportunities in Pakistan. Major General Shahid Nazir gave a detailed presentation on investment promotion offered under Special Investment Facilitation Council.

The FoodAg 2023 event is the first international exhibition organized in Pakistan to showcase its remarkable offerings in the Agro and Food sector.

As per TDAP the event is attracting 600 buyers from 56 countries, making it one of the highest attended international exhibitions in Pakistan.

With participation from 221 exhibitors, the exhibition aims to foster partnerships between international buyers and Pakistani businesses.

The TDAP take one step forward to take the Pakistani Food Industry to International level by organizing 1st Global Culinary Show. Renowned international chefs dazzled the audience with their culinary prowess, used Pakistani ingredients to make international food.

This unique gastronomic experience showcased the rich flavors of Pakistan’s cuisine, earning admiration from both delegates and exhibitors. The exhibitors and agriculture Industry appreciated the creative efforts of TDAP to promote Pakistani produce and cuisine.

A parallel event, the Agri Investment Conference, commenced with a panel discussion featuring heads of Provincial Boards of Investment.

