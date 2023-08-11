BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
Federal cabinet stands dissolved

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2023 05:17am

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division issued the notifications for the dissolution of the federal cabinet on Thursday. Three separate notifications issued by the Cabinet Division stated that consequent upon the dissolution of the National Assembly on the 10th day of August 2023, the 33 federal ministers and seven ministers of state ceased to hold their offices with immediate effect.

NA stands dissolved

Another notification stated as many as 38 special assistants to the prime minister have ceased to hold their offices with immediate effect. The third notification stated that five advisers cease to hold their offices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

