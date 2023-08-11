BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
BIPL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.13%)
DFML 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.58%)
FABL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
HBL 101.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.82%)
HUBC 85.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.31%)
LOTCHEM 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.66%)
MLCF 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
OGDC 100.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-4.35%)
PAEL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
PIOC 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.4%)
PPL 70.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.71%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-4.51%)
SSGC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.36%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
TRG 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-3.4%)
UNITY 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,832 Decreased By -70.7 (-1.44%)
BR30 17,262 Decreased By -382 (-2.16%)
KSE100 47,808 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.54%)
Palm oil falls, slower rise in stockpiles cap losses

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2023 05:17am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Thursday after a sharp rise in the previous session, but a smaller-than-expected increase in end-July inventories and rising August exports cushioned the decline.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 44 ringgit, or 1.17%, to 3,727 ringgit ($815.54) per metric ton by the midday break.

The contract was trading near a six-week low hit on Tuesday.

Malaysia’s end-July palm oil inventories expanded 0.68% from the month before to a five-month high of 1.73 million metric tons, according to Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data.

However, inventories were below market expectations as exports surged at a faster pace.

Production jumped 11.21% to 1.61 million tons, its highest since January, MPOB data showed. Exports rose 15.55% to 1.35 million tons, much higher than anticipated.

“Overall, the market looks set for a strong rebound from the recent lows,” said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August 1-10 rose 5.9% from the same week in July, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services.

Another cargo surveyor, AmSpec Agri Malaysia, said exports jumped 17.5%.

Demand for palm oil has been increasing as its discount to soyoil and sunoil has grown, driven by the recent price rise in rival oils due to production concerns in the US and supply disruptions from the Black Sea region, industry officials said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 2%, while its palm oil contract rose 1.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.3%.

