BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
BIPL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.13%)
DFML 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.58%)
FABL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
HBL 101.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.82%)
HUBC 85.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.31%)
LOTCHEM 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.66%)
MLCF 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
OGDC 100.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-4.35%)
PAEL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
PIOC 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.4%)
PPL 70.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.71%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-4.51%)
SSGC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.36%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
TRG 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-3.4%)
UNITY 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,832 Decreased By -70.7 (-1.44%)
BR30 17,262 Decreased By -382 (-2.16%)
KSE100 47,808 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, China deliberate on developments in South Asia

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2023 05:17am

ISLAMABAD: Senior officials of Pakistan and China have held deliberations on the developments in South Asia and the wider region marked by mutual understanding and commonality of views.

In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Office said the third round of Pakistan-China Director General-level Consultations on South Asia was held in Beijing on August 9, 2023.

Ilyas Mehmood Nizami, Director General (South Asia), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the Pakistan side while the Chinese delegation was headed by Liu Jinsong, Director General (Asian Affairs), Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The two sides exchanged perspectives on the developments in South Asia and the wider region. The deliberations were marked by mutual understanding and commonality of views,” read the statement.

During his visit to Beijing, it added that Director General Nizami also called on Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong where the positive trajectory of Pakistan-China relations was discussed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

China Pakistan South Asia Foreign Affairs developments in South Asia

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan, China deliberate on developments in South Asia

Shehbaz again rejects IK’s cipher narrative

US says wasn’t involved in any conspiracy against IK

BTB registration: 210,437 unregistered persons respond to FBR notices

India raises concerns over oil market volatility with producer countries

Oil benchmark Brent’s price structure reflects tighter market

GPP for KP project: Implementation progress rated as satisfactory by World Bank

Nepra informed about reduction in Fesco’s losses

BRACE report lists factors leading to greater poverty

Federal cabinet stands dissolved

World food and agriculture expo inaugurated

Read more stories