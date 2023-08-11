Pakistan, China deliberate on developments in South Asia

ISLAMABAD: Senior officials of Pakistan and China have held deliberations on the developments in South Asia and the wider region marked by mutual understanding and commonality of views.

In a statement on Thursday, Foreign Office said the third round of Pakistan-China Director General-level Consultations on South Asia was held in Beijing on August 9, 2023.

Ilyas Mehmood Nizami, Director General (South Asia), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the Pakistan side while the Chinese delegation was headed by Liu Jinsong, Director General (Asian Affairs), Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The two sides exchanged perspectives on the developments in South Asia and the wider region. The deliberations were marked by mutual understanding and commonality of views,” read the statement.

During his visit to Beijing, it added that Director General Nizami also called on Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong where the positive trajectory of Pakistan-China relations was discussed.

