BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
BIPL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.13%)
DFML 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.58%)
FABL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
HBL 101.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.82%)
HUBC 85.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.31%)
LOTCHEM 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.66%)
MLCF 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
OGDC 100.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-4.35%)
PAEL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
PIOC 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.4%)
PPL 70.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.71%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-4.51%)
SSGC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.36%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
TRG 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-3.4%)
UNITY 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,832 Decreased By -70.7 (-1.44%)
BR30 17,262 Decreased By -382 (-2.16%)
KSE100 47,808 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘No legislation passed in five years for welfare of people, traders’

N H Zuberi Published 11 Aug, 2023 05:17am

KARACHI: Chairperson of Pakistan Business Forum (Sindh Region) Shabnam Zafar said that no legislation was passed in the five-year National Assembly that was dissolved recently for the welfare of the people and the business community.

Talking to the media representatives, she said that the rupee fell by 163 against the dollar which is unprecedented in our 75 years of history.

Inflation has increased the problems of people and traders. Paying electricity bills is now a difficult task for the common man, while theft and line losses are the same and there is no writ of the state in the power sector. Shabnam Zafar further said that financial discipline is needed during the interim setup.

Similarly, free and fair elections are imperative for economic recovery in the country. We need fiscal discipline during the interim setup because the IMF will issue a $ 3 billion loan tranche after the economic review in the caretaker government.

The PBF also demanded that the caretaker prime minister should be the consensus candidate for free and fair elections, which are badly needed for economic recovery in the country. We have to understand that neutral elections have become inevitable for the country’s economy and whoever comes to the government should avoid the IMF package, take difficult decisions, collect taxes honestly, and reduce spending, the nation will be with you.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy National Assembly inflation NA legislation traders business community PBF Pakistan Business Forum welfare of people rupee depreciation Economic distress Shabnam Zafar

Comments

1000 characters

‘No legislation passed in five years for welfare of people, traders’

Shehbaz again rejects IK’s cipher narrative

US says wasn’t involved in any conspiracy against IK

BTB registration: 210,437 unregistered persons respond to FBR notices

India raises concerns over oil market volatility with producer countries

Oil benchmark Brent’s price structure reflects tighter market

GPP for KP project: Implementation progress rated as satisfactory by World Bank

Nepra informed about reduction in Fesco’s losses

BRACE report lists factors leading to greater poverty

Federal cabinet stands dissolved

World food and agriculture expo inaugurated

Read more stories