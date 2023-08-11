‘No legislation passed in five years for welfare of people, traders’

KARACHI: Chairperson of Pakistan Business Forum (Sindh Region) Shabnam Zafar said that no legislation was passed in the five-year National Assembly that was dissolved recently for the welfare of the people and the business community.

Talking to the media representatives, she said that the rupee fell by 163 against the dollar which is unprecedented in our 75 years of history.

Inflation has increased the problems of people and traders. Paying electricity bills is now a difficult task for the common man, while theft and line losses are the same and there is no writ of the state in the power sector. Shabnam Zafar further said that financial discipline is needed during the interim setup.

Similarly, free and fair elections are imperative for economic recovery in the country. We need fiscal discipline during the interim setup because the IMF will issue a $ 3 billion loan tranche after the economic review in the caretaker government.

The PBF also demanded that the caretaker prime minister should be the consensus candidate for free and fair elections, which are badly needed for economic recovery in the country. We have to understand that neutral elections have become inevitable for the country’s economy and whoever comes to the government should avoid the IMF package, take difficult decisions, collect taxes honestly, and reduce spending, the nation will be with you.

