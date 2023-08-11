BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
BIPL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.13%)
DFML 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.58%)
FABL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
HBL 101.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.82%)
HUBC 85.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.31%)
LOTCHEM 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.66%)
MLCF 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
OGDC 100.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-4.35%)
PAEL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
PIOC 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.4%)
PPL 70.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.71%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-4.51%)
SSGC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.36%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
TRG 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-3.4%)
UNITY 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,832 Decreased By -70.7 (-1.44%)
BR30 17,262 Decreased By -382 (-2.16%)
KSE100 47,808 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CDA conducts operations against illegal car showrooms

Nuzhat Nazar Published 11 Aug, 2023 05:17am

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA), on Thursday, conducted operations against illegal car showrooms built in various sectors and business centres of Islamabad.

According to details, the staff of Building Control, State and Enforcement Wing participated in operations against illegal car showrooms and sealed more than 100 illegal showrooms in G-8 centre where the highest number of complaints against illegal showrooms were received.

On the instructions of Chairman CDA Noorul Amin Mengal, these showrooms were sealed so that the problems of pedestrians and businessmen would be avoided.

In this special operation that started on Tuesday, more than 130 illegal showrooms in G-8 center including F-10 center, F-11 center, and Blue Area have been sealed so far.

It should be noted that the illegal showrooms were not only occupying public parking areas but pedestrians were also facing problems.

The property owners were warned through advertisement not to use their properties for illegal purposes other than the allotted purpose, otherwise, such properties would be sealed.

After the expiry of the deadline given by the CDA and the issuance of several notices, a detailed survey was conducted and a list of illegal car showrooms established in all the centres was compiled, in the light of which these actions were taken under an integrated strategy. These actions which have been initiated will continue till the elimination of all illegal showrooms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Islamabad Capital Development Authority CDA illegal car showrooms car showrooms

Comments

1000 characters

CDA conducts operations against illegal car showrooms

Shehbaz again rejects IK’s cipher narrative

US says wasn’t involved in any conspiracy against IK

BTB registration: 210,437 unregistered persons respond to FBR notices

India raises concerns over oil market volatility with producer countries

Oil benchmark Brent’s price structure reflects tighter market

GPP for KP project: Implementation progress rated as satisfactory by World Bank

Nepra informed about reduction in Fesco’s losses

BRACE report lists factors leading to greater poverty

Federal cabinet stands dissolved

World food and agriculture expo inaugurated

Read more stories