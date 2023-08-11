KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (August 10, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
355,890,180 195,643,816 13,940,613,812 6,912,679,328
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,372,722,306 (931,133,048) 441,589,258
Local Individuals 13,016,749,242 (12,892,551,090) 124,198,152
Local Corporates 4,464,273,602 (5,030,061,012) (565,787,409)
