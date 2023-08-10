BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
BIPL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.13%)
DFML 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.58%)
FABL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
HBL 101.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.82%)
HUBC 85.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.31%)
LOTCHEM 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.66%)
MLCF 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
OGDC 100.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-4.35%)
PAEL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
PIOC 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.4%)
PPL 70.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.71%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-4.51%)
SSGC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.36%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
TRG 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-3.4%)
UNITY 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,832 Decreased By -70.7 (-1.44%)
BR30 17,262 Decreased By -382 (-2.16%)
KSE100 47,808 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.54%)
Wall St rises as July inflation data fuels Fed rate pause hopes

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2023 09:20pm

Wall Street rose on Thursday after milder-than-feared July consumer prices data fueled hopes the Federal Reserve could leave interest rates unchanged next month.

Data showed headline and core consumer prices both climbed by 0.2% in July, logging an annual rise of 3.2% and 4.7%, respectively. Buoyed by inflation numbers, traders not only expect the central bank to stop further monetary tightening in 2023, they are also betting the Fed would start cutting interest rates early next year.

“Inflation has returned to the good old days where in 2019 we saw an average monthly increase of around 0.2% … The Fed, therefore, might feel it can pause as planned and not raise interest rates in September,” said George Mateyo, chief investment officer at Key Private Bank.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly was cautious in her remarks and said that while recent inflation data was moving in the right direction, more progress was needed before she would feel comfortable that the central bank had done enough.

Limiting gains in megacap growth names, yield on the benchmark 10-year treasury note reversed course to inch higher at 4.02%.

Amazon.com, Microsoft and Apple added between 1.1% and 0.5%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street lower on Wednesday, with heavyweight Nvidia falling 4.7%, followed closely by the other “Magnificent Seven” megacap stocks that drove this year’s stock rally.

Nasdaq has gained about 32.2% so far this year on hopes of a soft landing for the U.S. economy in the face of the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes, and optimism over the scope of artificial intelligence.

At 11:31 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 255.47 points, or 0.73%, at 35,378.83, the S&P 500 was up 30.95 points, or 0.69%, at 4,498.66, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 99.03 points, or 0.72%, at 13,821.05.

Separately, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose by 248,000 last week, more than estimates of 230,000 additions.

On the earnings front, Walt Disney rose 3.2% after beating Wall Street estimates for quarterly adjusted profit per share.

Capri surged 56.2% after larger rival Tapestry said it would buy the Michael Kors parent in an $8.5 billion deal. Tapestry’s shares fell 12.6%.

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba jumped 6.7% after the e-commerce conglomerate reported upbeat quarterly sales on the back of improved consumer sentiment.

Heightening trade worries, President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order that prohibits some new U.S. investment in China in sensitive technologies such as computer chips and requires government notification for investment in other tech sectors.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.53-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.52-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 18 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 49 new highs and 108 new lows.

