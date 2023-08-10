BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 9, 2023
BR Web Desk Published August 10, 2023 Updated August 10, 2023 08:46am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Last day of govt: Shehbaz announces incentives package for overseas Pakistanis

Read here for details.

  • In farewell cabinet address, PM Shehbaz praises coalition partners for stabilising economy

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 gains nearly 800 points on oil and gas sector reports

Read here for details.

  • Imran’s transfer to Adiala Jail: IHC seeks responses from federal, Punjab govts

Read here for details.

  • National Assembly stands dissolved as President Alvi approves summary

Read here for details.

  • Agri financing: NBP, BoP, U Bank emerge among top creditors

Read here for details.

  • IHC turns down Imran’s request for sentence suspension

Read here for details.

  • Ex-diplomat Jilani to be caretaker PM?

Read here for details.

