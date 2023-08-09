BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
BIPL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.96%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 54.57 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2%)
FABL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
HBL 103.28 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.61%)
HUBC 87.71 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (6.57%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (5.54%)
OGDC 104.35 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (6.86%)
PAEL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.63%)
PPL 73.84 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (6.24%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.52%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.04 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (5.71%)
SSGC 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.35%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.19%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 101.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.76%)
UNITY 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 122.5 (2.55%)
BR30 17,730 Increased By 758.6 (4.47%)
KSE100 48,228 Increased By 797.8 (1.68%)
KSE30 17,210 Increased By 312.7 (1.85%)
Markets

KSE-100 gains nearly 800 points on oil and gas sector reports

  • Buying spree takes index nearly 1.7% higher
BR Web Desk Published August 9, 2023 Updated August 9, 2023 05:08pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The KSE-100 witnessed a buying spree, which dragged the index from the red to the green zone in the early hours of trading, amid unconfirmed reports that the oil and gas sector’s circular debt was on the radar of authorities, and would be resolved.

A decrease of nearly 100 points soon became a gain of over 650 as the market became abuzz with screenshots of news channel tickers, relying on sources, that stated the incoming caretaker setup was keen on resolving the sector’s circular debt issue.

Intra-day trading soon witnessed a spike with massive buying interest in index-heavy OGDC, PPL, and SNGP shares.

Business Recorder could not verify the news reports.

At close, the KSE-100 Index was at the 48,227.60 level, an increase of 797.77 points or 1.68%. This is in stark contrast to Tuesday’s proceedings when the benchmark index lost over 950 points over profit-taking and consolidation of gains ahead of the dissolution of the National Assembly.

The development comes as investors lay in wait for resolution of the circular debt issue.

Talking to Business Recorder, experts said the reduction of circular debt was among the promises made by the outgoing government to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The government’s fiscal cost would be zero under this scheme,” said Tahir Abbas, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited.

“As the government itself is a major shareholder of these E&P companies, they would receive the amount in form of dividends,” he said.

“This will clear the companies’ bulging receivables, and will help reduce circular debt from Rs1.6 trillion to Rs1.2 trillion,” he added.

Meanwhile, others called for resolution of structural issues marring the country energy sector.

“The government is purchasing expensive imported gas, while selling it to domestic consumers on subsidised rates, which has created liquidity issues for E&P companies,” said Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited.

“The core reason for this circular debt pile up is improper pricing of LNG, gas tariffs facing a lot of delays and distribution losses. There are structural issues which need to be resolved,” he said.

The expert was of the view that the reduction of circular debt will improve E&P sector balance sheet, the shares of which remain undervalued.

Brokerage house Capital Stake in a report said the indices accumulated gains all day long while volumes shrank from last close.

Sectors adding gains to the benchmark included banking (175.53 points), oil and gas exploration (169.02 points) and power generation and distribution (131.95 points).

Companies that drove the index north consisted of, OGDCL, Hub Power Company Limited and Pakistan Petroleum Limited.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 312.3 million from 336.1 million on Tuesday.

However, the value of shares traded increased to Rs14.3 billion from Rs12.5 billion in the previous session.

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited remained the volume leader with 37.7 million shares, followed by Pak Petroleum Limited with 22.8 million shares and JS Bank Limited with 21.6 million shares.

Shares of 337 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 207 registered an increase, 111 recorded a fall, and 19 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE100 index KSE Pakistan stocks PSX stocks

Comments

1000 characters
Arif Aug 09, 2023 03:23pm
Hahahahaha …. The only thing which is on the radar are those fools who will buy at these prices .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
test Aug 09, 2023 04:52pm
Elite create corporations and list them on stock exchange. Elite buy those shares and Elite sell those shares. From Lucky to Dawood to Nishat to Big Banks to Big Telecom to Bahria Town to Fauji to Engroo to Sugar to Textile they are all run by the elite class. A aam admi ki kiya aukat hai ? 5 Saal Kay Liye Vote Do Takay Wo Phir IMF kay jootay chatein apni zaban kay sath. Wo Is Liye Kay Phir VIP or Elite culture ko bhi to chalana hai aam admi ki qurbani par.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

