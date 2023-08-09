Last day of govt: Shehbaz announces incentives package for overseas Pakistanis

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Wednesday a package to facilitate overseas Pakistanis with multiple initiatives and expressed optimism that the upcoming government would continue its implementation.

Shehbaz made the announcement on the last day of his government. The premier had earlier made it public to dissolve the assembly on August 9 (today) - a few days before the completion of the incumbent government’s term (August 12).

PM Shehbaz said that the package aimed to enhance the diaspora’s engagement with Pakistan and ease their interactions with various institutions.

“They [overseas Pakistanis] are the great ambassadors of Pakistan,” the prime minister said while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad.

The premier also shared incentives in the package in detail via his official Twitter handle.

Under the package, PM Shehbaz announced the establishment of hotlines under chief secretaries in all provinces and a chief commissioner in Islamabad for the resolution of property issues of overseas Pakistanis, and also dedicated courts to resolve the property issues of overseas Pakistanis on a fast-track basis.

The premier also promised a 10% quota for overseas in all public sector housing schemes, with a 5% discount if payment is made through foreign currency and banking channels.

Govt decides to dissolve NA on August 9

The successful model of the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission would be replicated in all other provinces, he added.

The incentives also include the making of dedicated immigration counters at all international airports of the country to recognise and facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

“Awards shall be announced for overseas Pakistanis to recognise top ten remitters as per the data compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan. Hall of Fame shall be established for notable overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan missions abroad for recognition and appreciation of their services rendered/achievements,” the prime minister said.

He also announced the introduction of dedicated National Saving Schemes by the Central Directorate of National Savings for Overseas Pakistanis with attractive rates.

Nawaz to be next PM if PML-N voted to power: PM

The number of NADRA and passport facilitation counters would increase in the embassies/Pakistan missions abroad, Shehbaz said, adding that blocked passports would be delisted automatically after a stipulated timeframe and online attestation of documents to be strengthened and made more effective by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Shehbaz said camp offices of the MOFA would be established in the areas of Pakistan with a higher concentration of overseas Pakistanis to facilitate the attestation of documents, etc.

Online biometric verification of overseas Pakistanis would be introduced for the sake of pension, bank accounts, sale, and purchase of property, he added.

The premier announced that NADRA’s system would be linked with union councils to issue marriage/divorce, birth, and death certificates to overseas Pakistanis.

The incentives also include a 5% quota in public sector higher education institutions for the children of overseas Pakistanis.

Need-based and merit scholarships would also be given to children of expatriate Pakistanis, Shehbaz said.