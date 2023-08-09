BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
BIPL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.96%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 54.57 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2%)
FABL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
HBL 103.28 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.61%)
HUBC 87.71 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (6.57%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (5.54%)
OGDC 104.35 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (6.86%)
PAEL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.63%)
PPL 73.84 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (6.24%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.52%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.04 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (5.71%)
SSGC 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.35%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.19%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 101.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.76%)
UNITY 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 122.5 (2.55%)
BR30 17,730 Increased By 758.6 (4.47%)
KSE100 48,228 Increased By 797.8 (1.68%)
KSE30 17,210 Increased By 312.7 (1.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC turns down Imran's request for sentence suspension

  • Court refuses to immediately end the sentence
BR Web Desk Published August 9, 2023 Updated August 9, 2023 05:04pm

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court Wednesday denied requests to suspend the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s prison term, Aaj News reported.

The two-member bench consisted of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri.

Imran’s attorneys requested a suspension of the jail term in their appeal.

The court, however, refused to immediately end the sentence and gave notice to all parties that a hearing would be held later.

Former prime minister Imran Khan filed on Tuesday a plea in the IHC challenging his conviction in the Toshakhana case by a trial court.

In his petition, the PTI chief contended that he was aggrieved of and dissatisfied with the order Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad (West) Humayun Dilawar passed on August 5, whereby, he was convicted under Article 174 of the Election Act, 2017 to three years in jail and Rs100,000 fine or in default of six months in jail. He added that the said impugned order was not sustainable and liable to be set aside.

He further said that the order was without lawful authority, tainted with bias, and was a nullity in the eye of the law, and liable to be set aside.

Imran Khan’s counsels said that the impugned judgment was passed “with a pre-disposed mind” by the trial judge to convict and sentence the appellant irrespective of the merits of the case.

The PTI chief is currently incarcerated in Attock Jail after his arrest on Saturday. The arrest came after an Islamabad district and sessions court disqualified him from politics for five years and sentenced him to three years in prison in the Toshakhana criminal case.

IHC SC Imran Khan Court hearing

Comments

1000 characters
Shahid Khan Aug 09, 2023 05:09pm
Whosoever is expecting justice in lawless Pakistan is a fool. The chief justice IHC is already a joke and SC cannot implement its decisions. So no hope
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Notsurprised Aug 09, 2023 05:22pm
Why he wants to come out of jail so quickly. Jail bharo tehreek means you have to stay in it!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Aug 09, 2023 05:31pm
Chhakki peiso.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

IHC turns down Imran's request for sentence suspension

Dissolution of NA: PM Shehbaz to send summary to president today

Rupee sees marginal improvement, settles at 287.46 against US dollar

Imran’s transfer to Adiala Jail: IHC seeks responses from federal, Punjab govts

5 people injured in grenade attack in Quetta

Agri financing: NBP, BoP, U Bank emerge among top creditors

Oil hits new highs as tighter supply offsets China demand concern

BCCI makes $1.5bn surplus in five years

Pharma company Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan changes name to Hoechst Pakistan Limited

MARI reports highest-ever profit of Rs56.13bn in FY23

Read more stories