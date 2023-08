Ex-diplomat Jilani to be caretaker PM?

KARACHI: Former Pakistani diplomat Abdul Basit has claimed that Ambassador (retd) Jalil Abbas Jilani has been named as the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan.

The claim has been corroborated by Aaj News sources in Islamabad saying that Jilani was a strong contender for the caretaker prime minister position. They also revealed that he had arrived at the Prime Minister House Wednesday afternoon.

He was set to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reported Naveed Akbar.

“Congratulations to Ambassador (retd) Jalil Abbas Jilani on his appointment as caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan. A proud moment for the Foreign Service of Pakistan,” Basit, who himself was an ambassador during his long career, said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The caretaker prime minister is to be appointed by the president in consultation with outing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz, who were set to begin consultation on Wednesday.

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani

Jalil Abbas Jilani served as the foreign secretary of Pakistan after serving as Pakistan’s ambassador to several countries including the United States.

He is a law graduate from Oxford University and holds an M.Sc degree in Defence and Strategic Studies.

After retirement, he worked at a Pakistan Air Force think-tank Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies.

