Pakistan

Imran’s transfer to Adiala Jail: IHC seeks responses from federal, Punjab govts

  • Adjourns hearing till Friday
BR Web Desk Published 09 Aug, 2023 01:03pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought on Wednesday responses from the federal and Punjab governments to a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan seeking a transfer from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq presided over today’s hearing. Sher Afzal Marwat, the PTI chairman’s counsel, informed the court that the former PM’s legal team was not allowed to meet Imran despite court orders.

The judge said that he will issue an order regarding permission for the legal team to meet the PTI chairman.

The hearing was then adjourned till August 11.

On Monday, Imran approached the IHC seeking A-Class jail facilities. The petition was filed by Imran’s lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha.

The petition urged the IHC to declare Imran’s detention in Attock Jail “illegal”. It also requested that Imran be shifted to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Imran moves IHC

On Tuesday, Imran requested the court to set aside the trial court’s judgement and declare the conviction, sentence imposed upon him illegal and without lawful authority and to acquit him of the charges.

In his petition, the PTI chief contended that he is aggrieved of and dissatisfied with the order Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad (West) Humayun Dilawar passed on August 5, whereby, he was convicted under Article 174 of the Election Act, 2017 to three years in jail and Rs100,000 fine or in default of six months in jail.

He added that the said impugned order is not sustainable and is liable to be set aside.

IHC Toshakhana case Imran Khan arrest

