June power tariff to be billed in August: Nepra notifies additional FCA for KE and ex-Wapda Discos

Zaheer Abbasi Published 10 Aug, 2023 06:35am

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), Wednesday, notified Rs3.20 per unit additional fuel cost adjustment (FCA) in power tariff for K-Electric and Rs1.81 per unit for ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos) for June 2023 to be billed in August 2023.

The authority issued two separate notifications in this regard - one of FCA for KE and the other for XW-Discos. The authority added K-Electric filed a monthly FCA request for June 2023 for Rs2.336 per unit. The authority scheduled a hearing in the matter of FCA of K-Electric for June 2023 on July 26, 2023.

The regulator said pursuant to the Regulation of Generation section and transmission and distribution of the Electric Power Act, the NEPRA makes and notifies the adjustment in the approved tariff on account of variation in fuel charges for the month of June 2023 in respect of K-Electric Limited calculated on the basis of billing for the month of June of is Rs2.31 per unit to be charged in consumer bills to be issued in the billing month of August 2023.

FCA for June: Nepra concludes hearing on KE plea

The positive FCA of June 2023 would be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers and would be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains. K-Electric shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of June 2023, in the billing month of August 2023.

With regard to XW-Discos, the FCA adjustment of Rs1.81 per unit shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers.

The said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of June 2023. XW-DISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of June 2023 in the billing month of August 2023.

The NEPRA stated that in pursuant to section 31(7) of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997 as amended through the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Act, 2011, the regulator makes and notifies the adjustments on account of variations in fuel charges in the approved tariff of XW-DISCOS.

The notification added that fuel charges adjustment for June 2023 for XWDISCOs Consumers Rs9.3184/kWh Corres-ponding Reference Fuel Charge Component Rs7.5084/kWh National Average uniform Fuel Price Variation for the month of June 2023 with respect to increase for XW-Discos consumers Rsl.81/kWh (per unit).

