Bilawal vows to provide interest-free loans, ownership rights to residents

GHOTKI: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced that if the nation gives him a mandate in the upcoming general elections, he will provide interest-free loans and land ownership rights to build houses across Pakistan to families who have been living on government land for generations, but are deprived of ownership rights, adding, women will be made owners of such houses.

Condemning the anti-people actions of the PTI government, he said the selected prime minister deceived the nation by making a false promise to provide 10 million jobs and build 5 million houses.

According to the press release issued by media cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP participated in the inauguration ceremony of construction of houses for 82,746 flood victims in Ghotki district under Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) and giving them ownership rights of residential plots. Under SPHF, 2 million houses are being constructed for flood affected families across Sindh.

Addressing the event, he said PPP governments had always introduced such revolutionary programmes, whose aim was to combat poverty. He said the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), the programme of giving interest-free loans to women for business, the Peoples Poverty Reduction Programme (PPRP), and now helping the flood-affected families in building houses and giving them the ownership rights of the land of such houses are similar measures. “We are not only fighting flood devastations, we are fighting poverty by building houses for the victims simultaneously,” he added.

Talking about the Sindh government’s initiative for flood victims, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that after the floods last year, whenever he went, everyone had one demand that help him to build the ruined house.

“Within a span of 10 months, we planned a programme to build houses for flood victims, arranged funding for these houses at the global level and ensured the implementation of the program,” adding that under the project, the construction of two million houses of flood victims had been started across Sindh.

“Before (before I came to power) there was an elderly prime minister, who in his election campaign promised to build one crore jobs and 5 million houses to the people, he got four years but did not build even one house.

