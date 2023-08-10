Partly Facetious: If push comes to shove

“There is an urgent need for those who receive a salary at the taxpayers’ expense to be trained on how to monitor social media in their own interest.”

“What about how to operate it?”

“One thing at a time – those who receive a salary from our tax money can’t really multi-task.”

“Hmmm, that’s true, I mean how many times have we heard the refrain that the cabinet, on average 50 plus, was focused on dealing with one issue – say the floods or the economy?”

“Hey the economy remains undealt with…”

“We are not talking resolution of the issue - we are talking focus.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Right but when you say that we need to train those who receive a salary at the taxpayers’ expense did you mean Somia Asim, the judge’s wife, whose cruelty towards Rizwana has left us all speechless, and whose defense that she left Rizwana hale and hearty with her mother has been refuted by a video that has surfaced…”

“Her too and I hope that she pays the price for her cruelty which was sustained for a long period as per the doctors.”

“Her too? So who else?”

“Well the social media is a very powerful tool and my question is, why has the man who has most effectively used social media, I am referring to the Man Who Must Remain Nameless, not presenting an alternate narrative – I mean from what we heard previously wasn’t the Third Wife’s network?”

“Network as in family, friends and those who consider her their murshed (spiritual guide).”

“Indeed. Yes.”

“Hush, The Man Who Shall Remain Nameless continues to consider her his murshed, the day that stops….”

“One question: was the Man Who Must Remain Nameless wearing that greenish ring on his pinky when he left for jail?”

“You are so bad.”

“Hey push has come to shove and there is a need for him to identify the rats before they scurry out of the sinking ship.”

“Ships don’t sink in this country – they may be out of commission for a few years but they never sink.”

“Hmmm, and the funny thing is when they are re-commissioned, the leaks are never plugged in.”

“That’s so to ensure that it can be sunk if the direction of the wind becomes unfavorable.”

“Not if but when.”

“You are right there.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023