BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
BIPL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.96%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 54.57 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2%)
FABL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
HBL 103.28 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.61%)
HUBC 87.71 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (6.57%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (5.54%)
OGDC 104.35 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (6.86%)
PAEL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.63%)
PPL 73.84 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (6.24%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.52%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.04 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (5.71%)
SSGC 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.35%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.19%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 101.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.76%)
UNITY 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 122.5 (2.55%)
BR30 17,730 Increased By 758.6 (4.47%)
KSE100 48,228 Increased By 797.8 (1.68%)
KSE30 17,210 Increased By 312.7 (1.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Partly Facetious: If push comes to shove

Anjum Ibrahim Published 10 Aug, 2023 06:35am

“There is an urgent need for those who receive a salary at the taxpayers’ expense to be trained on how to monitor social media in their own interest.”

“What about how to operate it?”

“One thing at a time – those who receive a salary from our tax money can’t really multi-task.”

“Hmmm, that’s true, I mean how many times have we heard the refrain that the cabinet, on average 50 plus, was focused on dealing with one issue – say the floods or the economy?”

“Hey the economy remains undealt with…”

“We are not talking resolution of the issue - we are talking focus.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Right but when you say that we need to train those who receive a salary at the taxpayers’ expense did you mean Somia Asim, the judge’s wife, whose cruelty towards Rizwana has left us all speechless, and whose defense that she left Rizwana hale and hearty with her mother has been refuted by a video that has surfaced…”

“Her too and I hope that she pays the price for her cruelty which was sustained for a long period as per the doctors.”

“Her too? So who else?”

“Well the social media is a very powerful tool and my question is, why has the man who has most effectively used social media, I am referring to the Man Who Must Remain Nameless, not presenting an alternate narrative – I mean from what we heard previously wasn’t the Third Wife’s network?”

“Network as in family, friends and those who consider her their murshed (spiritual guide).”

“Indeed. Yes.”

“Hush, The Man Who Shall Remain Nameless continues to consider her his murshed, the day that stops….”

“One question: was the Man Who Must Remain Nameless wearing that greenish ring on his pinky when he left for jail?”

“You are so bad.”

“Hey push has come to shove and there is a need for him to identify the rats before they scurry out of the sinking ship.”

“Ships don’t sink in this country – they may be out of commission for a few years but they never sink.”

“Hmmm, and the funny thing is when they are re-commissioned, the leaks are never plugged in.”

“That’s so to ensure that it can be sunk if the direction of the wind becomes unfavorable.”

“Not if but when.”

“You are right there.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Federal Cabinet taxpayers PARTLY FACETIOUS salary

Comments

1000 characters

Partly Facetious: If push comes to shove

NA stands dissolved

ECNEC approves projects worth Rs173.625bn

Cabinet approves national aviation policy

PM terms 16-month tenure most difficult test of his life

IP gas line project: Iran refuses to accept ‘force majeure’ notice

US says watching prospect of election violence

Ex-diplomat Jilani to be caretaker PM?

June power tariff to be billed in August: Nepra notifies additional FCA for KE and ex-Wapda Discos

Country now stands on its own two feet: Ahsan

Cargo terminal pact with AD Ports: CCoIGCT approves suggestions subject to certain terms

Read more stories