BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
BIPL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.96%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 54.57 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2%)
FABL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
HBL 103.28 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.61%)
HUBC 87.71 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (6.57%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (5.54%)
OGDC 104.35 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (6.86%)
PAEL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.63%)
PPL 73.84 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (6.24%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.52%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.04 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (5.71%)
SSGC 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.35%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.19%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 101.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.76%)
UNITY 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 122.5 (2.55%)
BR30 17,730 Increased By 758.6 (4.47%)
KSE100 48,228 Increased By 797.8 (1.68%)
KSE30 17,210 Increased By 312.7 (1.85%)
Karandaaz, GBRSP, NIBAF empower GB youth with financial literacy training

Press Release Published 10 Aug, 2023 06:35am

LAHORE: Karandaaz Pakistan, in collaboration with the National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF) and Gilgit-Baltistan Rural Support Programme (GBRSP), successfully conducted a comprehensive series of financial literacy training sessions across five districts in Gilgit-Baltistan. These impactful training sessions were held in Nagar, Ganchay, Kharmang, Shigar, and Gilgit, educating a total of 2000 public school students, with an encouraging participation of 52% girls. The initiative aimed to educate the youth on key financial concepts for financial well-being.

Highlighting the significance of the programme, Waqas ul Hasan, CEO Karandaaz Pakistan, remarked, “We believe that financial literacy and entrepreneurship education are vital for the holistic development of our youth. This successful intervention underscores Karandaaz Pakistan’s commitment to empowering the youth and fostering financial inclusion in Gilgit-Baltistan. The organization remains dedicated to implementing sustainable initiatives that equip individuals with the necessary tools for a financially secure future.”

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan said, “Karandaaz Pakistan's financial literacy training programme in collaboration with NIBAF and GBRSP is a commendable effort to equip the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan with essential financial management skills. This initiative will empower our students and contribute towards a financially inclusive and prosperous future for our region.”

Sharjeel Murtaza, Director Digital Financial Services at Karandaaz Pakistan commented, “An enabled DFS ecosystem can only be as good as its adoption. The lack of financial literacy has proven to be a primary barrier to financial inclusion and it is fully recognized that financial inclusion can only be achieved when the users of financial services not only have access to a range of financial services but are able to use them regularly. Therefore, alongside enablement and market systems development, we at Karandaaz have now honed in on the critical aspect of adoption and increasing financial literacy is one of the top priorities.”

