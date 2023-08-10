Karandaaz, GBRSP, NIBAF empower GB youth with financial literacy training

LAHORE: Karandaaz Pakistan, in collaboration with the National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF) and Gilgit-Baltistan Rural Support Programme (GBRSP), successfully conducted a comprehensive series of financial literacy training sessions across five districts in Gilgit-Baltistan. These impactful training sessions were held in Nagar, Ganchay, Kharmang, Shigar, and Gilgit, educating a total of 2000 public school students, with an encouraging participation of 52% girls. The initiative aimed to educate the youth on key financial concepts for financial well-being.

Highlighting the significance of the programme, Waqas ul Hasan, CEO Karandaaz Pakistan, remarked, “We believe that financial literacy and entrepreneurship education are vital for the holistic development of our youth. This successful intervention underscores Karandaaz Pakistan’s commitment to empowering the youth and fostering financial inclusion in Gilgit-Baltistan. The organization remains dedicated to implementing sustainable initiatives that equip individuals with the necessary tools for a financially secure future.”

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan said, “Karandaaz Pakistan's financial literacy training programme in collaboration with NIBAF and GBRSP is a commendable effort to equip the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan with essential financial management skills. This initiative will empower our students and contribute towards a financially inclusive and prosperous future for our region.”

Sharjeel Murtaza, Director Digital Financial Services at Karandaaz Pakistan commented, “An enabled DFS ecosystem can only be as good as its adoption. The lack of financial literacy has proven to be a primary barrier to financial inclusion and it is fully recognized that financial inclusion can only be achieved when the users of financial services not only have access to a range of financial services but are able to use them regularly. Therefore, alongside enablement and market systems development, we at Karandaaz have now honed in on the critical aspect of adoption and increasing financial literacy is one of the top priorities.”

