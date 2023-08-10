BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 10 Aug, 2023 07:41am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Aug 09, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         8-Aug-23       7-Aug-23       4-Aug-23       3-Aug-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.103752       0.103894       0.104155       0.104079
Euro                             0.819016       0.820687       0.818751       0.818005
Japanese yen                     0.005233       0.005275       0.005247       0.005223
U.K. pound                       0.951964        0.95103       0.949949        0.94667
U.S. dollar                       0.74837       0.747166       0.747991       0.748267
Algerian dinar                   0.005512       0.005506       0.005508       0.005505
Australian dollar                 0.48876                      0.491654       0.489217
Botswana pula                    0.055529       0.055888       0.055725        0.05597
Brazilian real                                   0.15247       0.153898       0.153362
Brunei dollar                     0.55674       0.557462       0.557869       0.557327
Canadian dollar                                                0.560083       0.560458
Chilean peso                     0.000874       0.000881       0.000876       0.000883
Czech koruna                      0.03378       0.033848       0.033724        0.03406
Danish krone                     0.109912       0.110136       0.109879       0.109775
Indian rupee                     0.009039        0.00903       0.009034       0.009046
Israeli New Shekel               0.202262       0.203255       0.202873       0.203058
Korean won                       0.000574       0.000573       0.000576       0.000579
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.43531        2.43218                       2.43497
Malaysian ringgit                0.163632       0.164068       0.164466       0.164292
Mauritian rupee                  0.016484       0.016351       0.016517       0.016473
Mexican peso                                    0.043794       0.043856       0.043279
New Zealand dollar               0.454672       0.456518       0.456237       0.455096
Norwegian krone                                 0.073614       0.073195       0.072541
Omani rial                        1.94635        1.94321                       1.94608
Peruvian sol                                    0.202704       0.202873       0.202782
Philippine peso                                  0.01342       0.013505       0.013608
Polish zloty                     0.185258       0.185185       0.184144       0.183354
Qatari riyal                     0.205596       0.205265                      0.205568
Russian ruble                    0.007789       0.007737        0.00789       0.007979
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.199565       0.199244                      0.199538
Singapore dollar                  0.55674       0.557462       0.557869       0.557327
South African rand               0.039824       0.040185       0.040032       0.040123
Swedish krona                     0.07034       0.070486       0.069896       0.069742
Swiss franc                       0.85367        0.85186       0.852411       0.854479
Thai baht                         0.02141       0.021494       0.021545        0.02165
Trinidadian dollar                                0.1109       0.110876       0.111016
U.A.E. dirham                    0.203777       0.203449                      0.203749
Uruguayan peso                                  0.019653       0.019656       0.019558
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

