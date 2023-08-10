WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 09, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 8-Aug-23 7-Aug-23 4-Aug-23 3-Aug-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103752 0.103894 0.104155 0.104079 Euro 0.819016 0.820687 0.818751 0.818005 Japanese yen 0.005233 0.005275 0.005247 0.005223 U.K. pound 0.951964 0.95103 0.949949 0.94667 U.S. dollar 0.74837 0.747166 0.747991 0.748267 Algerian dinar 0.005512 0.005506 0.005508 0.005505 Australian dollar 0.48876 0.491654 0.489217 Botswana pula 0.055529 0.055888 0.055725 0.05597 Brazilian real 0.15247 0.153898 0.153362 Brunei dollar 0.55674 0.557462 0.557869 0.557327 Canadian dollar 0.560083 0.560458 Chilean peso 0.000874 0.000881 0.000876 0.000883 Czech koruna 0.03378 0.033848 0.033724 0.03406 Danish krone 0.109912 0.110136 0.109879 0.109775 Indian rupee 0.009039 0.00903 0.009034 0.009046 Israeli New Shekel 0.202262 0.203255 0.202873 0.203058 Korean won 0.000574 0.000573 0.000576 0.000579 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43531 2.43218 2.43497 Malaysian ringgit 0.163632 0.164068 0.164466 0.164292 Mauritian rupee 0.016484 0.016351 0.016517 0.016473 Mexican peso 0.043794 0.043856 0.043279 New Zealand dollar 0.454672 0.456518 0.456237 0.455096 Norwegian krone 0.073614 0.073195 0.072541 Omani rial 1.94635 1.94321 1.94608 Peruvian sol 0.202704 0.202873 0.202782 Philippine peso 0.01342 0.013505 0.013608 Polish zloty 0.185258 0.185185 0.184144 0.183354 Qatari riyal 0.205596 0.205265 0.205568 Russian ruble 0.007789 0.007737 0.00789 0.007979 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199565 0.199244 0.199538 Singapore dollar 0.55674 0.557462 0.557869 0.557327 South African rand 0.039824 0.040185 0.040032 0.040123 Swedish krona 0.07034 0.070486 0.069896 0.069742 Swiss franc 0.85367 0.85186 0.852411 0.854479 Thai baht 0.02141 0.021494 0.021545 0.02165 Trinidadian dollar 0.1109 0.110876 0.111016 U.A.E. dirham 0.203777 0.203449 0.203749 Uruguayan peso 0.019653 0.019656 0.019558 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

