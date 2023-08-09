Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan for 3rd iteration of ‘Don’

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is slated to take over the role of ‘Don’, replacing Shah Rukh Khan in the third film in Farhan Akhtar’s franchise, according to a preview released on Wednesday.

Farhan Akhtar also announced development on social media.

“In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Mr. Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country,” Farhan Akhtar wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way. From Don’s sardonic wit to his cool but menacing fury, Shah Rukh embodied his persona. As writer & director, I had a great time creating not one but two, ‘Don’ films with Shah Rukh and both experiences remain very close to my heart.

“The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.”

The original iteration of ‘Don’ was created by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar in 1978, and starred Amitabh Bachchan in dual roles – that of a ruthless mafia don and his look alike Vijay, a slum-dweller who is brought in by the police to masquerade as the gang leader after his death. The film was a box-office success.

In 2006, Farhan Akhtar, Javed’s son, rebooted the franchise with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead playing the dual roles of Don and Vijay in ‘Don: The Chase Begins Again.’ The film was a success and a 2011 sequel ‘Don 2’ followed, which also showcased at the Berlin Film Festival.

Farhan Akhtar has now revived the franchise with Singh as the lead actor, and the tagline ‘A New Era Begins.’ Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar will produce for Excel Entertainment with the latter directing, according to Variety.

Singh was last seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ with Alia Bhatt which is currently on playing in theatres. He is married to fellow Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone.

‘Don 3’ will debut in 2025.