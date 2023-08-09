BAFL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.44%)
Russia shoots down two Ukrainian drones near Moscow

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2023 11:15am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia said it had shot down two Ukrainian drones near Moscow on Wednesday, one near a major airport to the south of the city and one to the west of the capital.

“An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack with unmanned aerial vehicles was prevented over the territory of the Moscow region,” the defence ministry said.

“Two UAVs were destroyed by air defences.”

One was shot down near Domodedovo, where one of Russia’s biggest international airports is located, and another near the Minsk motorway, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

