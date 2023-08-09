BAFL 40.78 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.92%)
BIPL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 53.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.58%)
FABL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
GGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
HBL 102.06 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.4%)
HUBC 82.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.22%)
OGDC 97.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.46%)
PAEL 10.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 92.05 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.38%)
PPL 69.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SNGP 44.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
SSGC 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.67%)
TPLP 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
TRG 102.51 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.28%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,825 Increased By 31.7 (0.66%)
BR30 17,082 Increased By 110.5 (0.65%)
KSE100 47,565 Increased By 135.2 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,935 Increased By 37.2 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan spot LNG contract price for July not disclosed

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2023 09:56am

The average contract price for spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for shipment to Japan last month was not disclosed by state-owned Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) on Wednesday.

JOGMEC surveys spot LNG cargoes bought by Japanese utilities and other importers, excluding cargo-by-cargo deals linked to benchmarks such as the US natural gas Henry Hub index.

It only publishes a price if there is a minimum of two eligible cargoes reported by buyers.

.

The following table lists the monthly average prices in mmBtu for contracted and arriving spot LNG cargoes. Prices are converted to delivery on an ex-ship basis.

liquefied natural gas

Comments

1000 characters

Japan spot LNG contract price for July not disclosed

Record Rs371bn raised through sale of Ijarah Sukuk

Rs9.4trn revenue collection target: FBR required to rely on policy, some other steps

Dissolution of NA: PM says will send summary to President today

Imran Khan disqualified for five years

Imran Khan moves IHC against trial court’s order

ECC approves SSA for outsourcing Islamabad airport

Updated CDMP as per SBA yet to be approved

Nepra dismayed by higher Lesco losses

Ampoule manufacturing: Glass tubing subjected to 20pc customs duty: FBR

Revamping railways: Urgent investment of Rs12bn needed, NA told

Read more stories