Bangladesh in talks with Malaysian firm for LNG supply

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2023 11:28am

DHAKA: Bangladesh is in talks with a Malaysian firm to secure more supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG), industry sources said on Wednesday, as the South Asian country looks to meet demand for power.

The Malaysian firm, Perintis Akal Sdn Bhd, would supply 1 million metric tons per annum of LNG to Bangladesh, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

“Talks are ongoing Still in the primary stage,” said a senior official from state-owned Petrobangla, who did not specify the contract duration or start date.

Perintis Akal did not respond to a request for comment due to a public holiday in Malaysia. Bangladesh has been signing term deals for LNG supplies to meet power demand.

In June, Petrobangla signed a 10-year contract to receive LNG supplies from OQ Trading, formerly known as Oman Trading International, and a 15-year supply deal with QatarEnergy.

Both contracts will begin supplies starting in 2026.

