BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
BIPL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.96%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 54.57 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2%)
FABL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.31%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
HBL 103.28 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.61%)
HUBC 87.71 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (6.57%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (5.54%)
OGDC 104.35 Increased By ▲ 6.70 (6.86%)
PAEL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.2%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.63%)
PPL 73.84 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (6.24%)
PRL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.52%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.04 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (5.71%)
SSGC 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.35%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.19%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 101.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.76%)
UNITY 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.13%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 122.5 (2.55%)
BR30 17,730 Increased By 758.6 (4.47%)
KSE100 48,228 Increased By 797.8 (1.68%)
KSE30 17,210 Increased By 312.7 (1.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil hits new highs as tighter supply offsets China demand concern

Reuters Published August 9, 2023 Updated August 9, 2023 04:40pm

LONDON: Oil hit new peaks on Wednesday with Brent crude touching the highest since April as tighter supply owing to Saudi and Russian output cuts offset concerns over slow demand from China and a report showing rising U.S. crude inventories.

Top exporter Saudi Arabia last week extended its voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels per day for another month to include September, and Russia said it would cut oil exports by 300,000 bpd in September.

“The latest recovery is mainly driven by the pledge of major producers, like Saudi Arabia and Russia, to keep supply subdued for another month,” said Charalampos Pissouros, senior investment analyst at broker XM.

Brent crude was 54 cents, or 0.6%, higher at $86.71 by 1110 GMT having touched $87.09, the highest since April 13. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 51 cents, or 0.6%, to $83.43. The U.S. benchmark touched $83.91, the highest since November 2022.

Crude posted its sixth consecutive weekly gain last week helped by a reduction in OPEC+ supplies and hopes of stimulus boosting oil demand recovery in China.

“There is no doubt that there is plenty of momentum here,” said Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Avatrade. “The clear trend seems to be skewed to the upside.”

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s cabinet said that it reaffirms its support for precautionary measures by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to stabilise the market, state media reported.

Some bearish pressure came from American Petroleum Institute (API) figures on Tuesday, which according to market sources showed U.S. crude stocks rose by 4.1 million barrels last week, although gasoline and distillate inventories fell.

Official U.S. Energy Information Administration inventory figures are out at 1430 GMT.

On Tuesday, oil also came under pressure from Chinese data showing crude oil imports in July fell 18.8% from the previous month to their lowest daily rate since January, although they were up 17% from a year earlier.

Saudi Arabia Russia US Energy Information Administration Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil hits new highs as tighter supply offsets China demand concern

Dissolution of NA: PM Shehbaz to send summary to president today

Rupee sees marginal improvement, settles at 287.46 against US dollar

Imran’s transfer to Adiala Jail: IHC seeks responses from federal, Punjab govts

5 people injured in grenade attack in Quetta

Agri financing: NBP, BoP, U Bank emerge among top creditors

IHC turns down Imran's request for sentence suspension

BCCI makes $1.5bn surplus in five years

Pharma company Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan changes name to Hoechst Pakistan Limited

MARI reports highest-ever profit of Rs56.13bn in FY23

Read more stories