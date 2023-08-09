BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.83%)
BIPL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.88%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.47%)
DFML 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.9%)
DGKC 53.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-4.09%)
FABL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
FFL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.68%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.19%)
HBL 100.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-2.97%)
HUBC 82.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.37%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.34%)
MLCF 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-5.45%)
OGDC 97.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-6.46%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.43%)
PIOC 91.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.73%)
PPL 69.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-6.42%)
PRL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-5.73%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-4.32%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.25%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
TPLP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
TRG 101.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.89%)
UNITY 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.65%)
BR100 4,794 Decreased By -106.9 (-2.18%)
BR30 16,971 Decreased By -647.7 (-3.68%)
KSE100 47,430 Decreased By -956.4 (-1.98%)
KSE30 16,897 Decreased By -350.1 (-2.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Govt of Pakistan’s equity in Reko Diq project: Barrick says ‘will not mind’ if PIF wants to buy out

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2023 05:33am

TORONTO: Barrick Gold Corp is open to bringing in Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund (Public Investment Fund or PIF) as one of its partners in Pakistan’s Reko Diq gold and copper mine, Barrick CEO Mark Bristow told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

He also dismissed a June media report that Barrick was in talks with fellow Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals on a possible acquisition as a “rumour”.

Barrick Gold owns a 50% stake in Pakistan’s Reko Diq mine, with the remaining 50% owned by the governments of Pakistan and the province of Balochistan. Barrick considers the mine one of the world’s largest underdeveloped copper-gold areas.

Pakistan, Barrick Gold agree to pay share of Reko Diq in Pakistani rupees

Bristow said Barrick won’t be diluting its equity in the project but “will not mind” if Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) wants to buy out the equity of the Pakistan government.

“There is a strong relationship between Saudi and Pakistan and since we control the project we have the first right of refusal,” Bristow added. He said that Barrick will support PIF coming into the mine through Pakistan’s 25% equity stake.

Pakistan has not publicly stated that it is considering selling.

Earlier this month Pakistan hosted officials from Saudi Arabia in a mining conference in its capital Islamabad where officials of Barrick was also present. Barrick and Saudi’s state-owned mining company Ma’aden jointly operate a copper project in Jeddah.

PIF has been looking to invest in copper projects across the world as part of its drive towards funding energy transition projects. Earlier this month, PIF agreed to acquire a 10% stake in Brazilian mining company Vale base metals business.

Barrick, the world’s No.2 gold producer, considers sovereign wealth funds from the Middle East as “serious”, long-term investors to whom the company can sell its long term vision of growing its copper and gold business.

Asked about the company’s interest in First Quantum Minerals, Bristow said Barrick will stick to growing its production organically and that its acquisition strategy would be “measured.”

“We have people suggesting us First Quantum... but our shareholders are gold bulls,” Bristow said. “So I don’t know where that rumour came from, it was definitely not us, but that certainly helped lift their shares up.”

Pakistan Saudi Arabia REKO DIQ copper mine Barrick Gold Corporation Barrick Gold Reko Diq project Mark Bristow PIF Reko Diq deal Saudi Arabia PIF

Comments

1000 characters

Govt of Pakistan’s equity in Reko Diq project: Barrick says ‘will not mind’ if PIF wants to buy out

Rs9.4trn revenue collection target: FBR required to rely on policy, some other steps

Dissolution of NA: PM says will send summary to President today

Imran Khan disqualified for five years

Imran Khan moves IHC against trial court’s order

ECC approves SSA for outsourcing Islamabad airport

Updated CDMP as per SBA yet to be approved

Nepra dismayed by higher Lesco losses

Ampoule manufacturing: Glass tubing subjected to 20pc customs duty: FBR

Revamping railways: Urgent investment of Rs12bn needed, NA told

Read more stories