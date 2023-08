LAHORE: An anti terrorism court on Tuesday extended the bail of former Prime Minister Imran Khan till August 11 in five May 09 riots cases and allowed him one-time exemption from personal appearance.

Earlier, a counsel told the court that the PTI chairman following his conviction in Toshakhana case was in jail. He said an appeal against conviction of Imran had been filed in the Islamabad High Court and his conviction would be suspended soon.

