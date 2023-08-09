BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.83%)
BIPL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
BOP 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.88%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.47%)
DFML 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.9%)
DGKC 53.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-4.09%)
FABL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.49%)
FFL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.68%)
GGL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.19%)
HBL 100.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-2.97%)
HUBC 82.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.37%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.83%)
LOTCHEM 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.34%)
MLCF 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-5.45%)
OGDC 97.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-6.46%)
PAEL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.43%)
PIOC 91.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.73%)
PPL 69.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-6.42%)
PRL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-5.73%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-4.32%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.25%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
TPLP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
TRG 101.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.89%)
UNITY 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.51%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.65%)
BR100 4,794 Decreased By -106.9 (-2.18%)
BR30 16,971 Decreased By -647.7 (-3.68%)
KSE100 47,430 Decreased By -956.4 (-1.98%)
KSE30 16,897 Decreased By -350.1 (-2.03%)
Aug 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s rice export ban could hit planting, farm income

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2023 05:33am

NEW DELHI: Rice planting in India could fall by 5% as New Delhi’s decision to ban non-basmati white rice exports will cut farm income and encourage growers to switch to other crops, a leading farmers’ group with close ties to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said.

The world’s biggest rice exporter - accounting for more than 40% of global supplies of the staple - last month ordered a halt to non-basmati white rice exports, driving prices to multi-year highs.

“The rice export ban was announced right in the middle of the current planting season, and that’s why the decision has sent a wrong signal to farmers,” Mohini Mohan Mishra, general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), or Indian Farmers’ Union, told Reuters.

BKS is the farmers’ wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party.

Despite being ideologically aligned with the ruling party, BKS often opposes some of India’s farm policies, at times forcing a rethink. BKS also lends its support to protesting farmers.

Mishra said the government must compensate farmers by buying large quantities of the new-season rice harvest at higher prices.

In June, India raised the price at which it will buy new-season common rice paddy from farmers by 7% to 2,183 rupees ($26.45) per 100 kg.

Every year authorities raise the so-called Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) of staples such as rice and wheat to build stockpiles to run the world’s biggest food welfare programme, which entitles poor people to free grains.

“Because the government has banned rice exports, it must announce a bonus over this year’s rice MSP to help farmers sell their crop at higher prices,” Mishra said.

Indian farmers, who typically plant rice in the rainy months of June and July, will start harvesting the crop in October.

Once rice harvests start trickling in, the government-backed Food Corporation of India will start buying the crop from farmers at the state-set MSPs.

