Punjab govt revises salaries

LAHORE: To address the long-standing demands of civil servants, the Punjab government has revised the salaries of its employees across various grades with effect from August 1.

The decision came after persistent protests and demand for a pay rise by the civil servants. As per the notification issued here on Tuesday, the Punjab governor revised the rate of Adhoc Relief Allowance-2023; subsequently, officials employed in grades 1 to 16 were set to receive a substantial 35 percent increase in their salaries while employees in grades 17 to 22 would see their salaries boosted by 30 percent.

The increase in salaries, however, would be made on the current basic salary of the government servants, the notification said. Moreover, the provincial government also approved a 17.5 percent hike in pensions.

