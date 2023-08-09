Governor for enhancing bilateral cooperation with Poland

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has emphasized the need of increasing bilateral cooperation with Poland in various sectors including trade, investment, energy, mining, dairy, agriculture, defence, higher education, communication and works and visa facilitation.

He said this while talking to the ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Pakistan, Maciej Pisarski, who called on him, here at Governor House on Tuesday. In the meeting, issues of mutual cooperation were discussed aimed at promoting bilateral relations in education and trade.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that memoranda of understanding (MOUs) will be signed between the educational institutions of Pakistan and Poland. He said there is a favorable environment for foreign investors in Pakistan. He said that the government has made conducive policy for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country and Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Special Economic Zones have been established for foreign investors.

Ambassador of Poland Maciej Pisarski said that there are vast investment opportunities in Pakistan and trade between the two countries will be promoted.

