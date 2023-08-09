KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (August 08, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
404,329,021 252,431,454 14,413,390,935 7,721,824,285
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,426,307,279 (1,248,851,827) 177,455,452
Local Individuals 12,191,676,747 (12,523,522,691) (331,845,944)
Local Corporates 5,022,544,794 (4,868,154,302) 154,390,492
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments