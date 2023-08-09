BAFL 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.83%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 09 Aug, 2023 05:33am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Aug 08, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         7-Aug-23       4-Aug-23       3-Aug-23       2-Aug-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.103894       0.104155       0.104079       0.103961
Euro                             0.820687       0.818751       0.818005        0.82033
Japanese yen                     0.005275       0.005247       0.005223       0.005216
U.K. pound                        0.95103       0.949949        0.94667       0.954525
U.S. dollar                      0.747166       0.747991       0.748267       0.746773
Algerian dinar                   0.005506       0.005508       0.005505       0.005506
Australian dollar                0.491654       0.489217       0.491451
Botswana pula                    0.055888       0.055725        0.05597       0.056083
Brazilian real                   0.153898       0.153362       0.155329
Brunei dollar                    0.557462       0.557869       0.557327       0.558711
Canadian dollar                  0.560083       0.560458        0.56001
Chilean peso                     0.000881       0.000876       0.000883       0.000886
Czech koruna                     0.033848       0.033724        0.03406       0.034242
Danish krone                     0.110136       0.109879       0.109775       0.110085
Indian rupee                      0.00903       0.009034       0.009046       0.009048
Israeli New Shekel               0.203255       0.202873       0.203058       0.204371
Korean won                       0.000573       0.000576       0.000579       0.000583
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.43218                       2.43497        2.43169
Malaysian ringgit                0.164068       0.164466       0.164292       0.164506
Mauritian rupee                  0.016351       0.016517       0.016473       0.016427
Mexican peso                     0.043856       0.043279       0.043878
New Zealand dollar               0.456518       0.456237       0.455096       0.457884
Norwegian krone                  0.073195       0.072541       0.073496
Omani rial                        1.94321                       1.94608        1.94219
Peruvian sol                     0.202873       0.202782       0.204315
Philippine peso                  0.013505       0.013608       0.013639
Polish zloty                     0.185185       0.184144       0.183354       0.184402
Qatari riyal                     0.205265                      0.205568       0.205157
Russian ruble                    0.007737        0.00789       0.007979       0.008044
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.199244                      0.199538       0.199139
Singapore dollar                 0.557462       0.557869       0.557327       0.558711
South African rand               0.040185       0.040032       0.040123       0.040635
Swedish krona                    0.070486       0.069896       0.069742       0.070335
Swiss franc                       0.85186       0.852411       0.854479       0.850829
Thai baht                        0.021494       0.021545        0.02165       0.021741
Trinidadian dollar               0.110876       0.111016       0.110902
U.A.E. dirham                    0.203449                      0.203749       0.203342
Uruguayan peso                   0.019656       0.019558       0.019724
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

