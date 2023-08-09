WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 08, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 7-Aug-23 4-Aug-23 3-Aug-23 2-Aug-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103894 0.104155 0.104079 0.103961 Euro 0.820687 0.818751 0.818005 0.82033 Japanese yen 0.005275 0.005247 0.005223 0.005216 U.K. pound 0.95103 0.949949 0.94667 0.954525 U.S. dollar 0.747166 0.747991 0.748267 0.746773 Algerian dinar 0.005506 0.005508 0.005505 0.005506 Australian dollar 0.491654 0.489217 0.491451 Botswana pula 0.055888 0.055725 0.05597 0.056083 Brazilian real 0.153898 0.153362 0.155329 Brunei dollar 0.557462 0.557869 0.557327 0.558711 Canadian dollar 0.560083 0.560458 0.56001 Chilean peso 0.000881 0.000876 0.000883 0.000886 Czech koruna 0.033848 0.033724 0.03406 0.034242 Danish krone 0.110136 0.109879 0.109775 0.110085 Indian rupee 0.00903 0.009034 0.009046 0.009048 Israeli New Shekel 0.203255 0.202873 0.203058 0.204371 Korean won 0.000573 0.000576 0.000579 0.000583 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43218 2.43497 2.43169 Malaysian ringgit 0.164068 0.164466 0.164292 0.164506 Mauritian rupee 0.016351 0.016517 0.016473 0.016427 Mexican peso 0.043856 0.043279 0.043878 New Zealand dollar 0.456518 0.456237 0.455096 0.457884 Norwegian krone 0.073195 0.072541 0.073496 Omani rial 1.94321 1.94608 1.94219 Peruvian sol 0.202873 0.202782 0.204315 Philippine peso 0.013505 0.013608 0.013639 Polish zloty 0.185185 0.184144 0.183354 0.184402 Qatari riyal 0.205265 0.205568 0.205157 Russian ruble 0.007737 0.00789 0.007979 0.008044 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199244 0.199538 0.199139 Singapore dollar 0.557462 0.557869 0.557327 0.558711 South African rand 0.040185 0.040032 0.040123 0.040635 Swedish krona 0.070486 0.069896 0.069742 0.070335 Swiss franc 0.85186 0.852411 0.854479 0.850829 Thai baht 0.021494 0.021545 0.02165 0.021741 Trinidadian dollar 0.110876 0.111016 0.110902 U.A.E. dirham 0.203449 0.203749 0.203342 Uruguayan peso 0.019656 0.019558 0.019724 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023