BEIJING: China imported 451,159 metric tons of unwrought copper and copper products in July, down 2.7% from a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

Surplus metal and weak demand prospects weigh on copper

Exports last month of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished aluminium products, were 489,738 metric tons, down 24.9% from July 2022.