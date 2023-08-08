Rahul Gandhi returns to parliament after reinstatement

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi returned to India’s parliament on Monday after a Supreme Court ruling, boosting the profile of his Congress party and its opposition allies ahead of a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

The vote is not expected to affect the popularity of Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which enjoys a strong majority.

However, the return of Gandhi, the scion of one of India’s most renowned political dynasties, to parliament is expected to strengthen the voice of the newly formed, 26-party opposition alliance led by Congress.

Lawmakers are expected to debate, and then vote, on the government’s performance from Tuesday to Thursday.