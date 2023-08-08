KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 166,721 tonnes of cargo comprising 126,833 tonnes of import cargo and 29,888 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

The total import cargos of 126,833 tonnes comprised of 74,714 tonnes of containerised cargo; 19,740 tonnes of bulk cargo; 3,320 tonnes of chickpeas; 3,114 tonnes of rock phosphate and 25,945 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 39,888 tonnes comprised of 33,225 tonnes of containerised cargo and 6,663 tonnes of cement.

As many as 8,292 containers comprising of 4,090 containers of import and 4,202 containers of export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 960 of 20’s and 1,338 of 40’s loaded while 96 of 20’s and 179 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 499 of 20’s and 801 of 40’s loaded containers while 71 of 20’s and 1,015 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were five vessels EverUranus, CMA CGM Titus, AnbienBay, CMA CGM Norma and Nazmic carrying containers and talc powder currently at the berths.

There were four ships namely Crystal ST.Petersburg, Teratki, Eastern Laelia and Cosco Glory sailed out to sea during the reported period.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 94,891 tonnes comprising of 65,549 tonnes of import cargo and 29,342 tonnes of export cargo including 2340 loaded and empty containers (614 TEUs imports and 1726 export), was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 65,549 tonnes includes 10,438 tonnes of containerised cargo; 39,426 tonnes of LNG; 12,485 tonnes of palm oil and 3,200 tonnes of LPG.

The total export cargo of 29,342 tonnes includes 29,342 tonnes of containerised cargo.

There are five ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them two ships, Eastern Laelia and Enugu and two more ships MSC Silva and Lisa carrying containers, steel coil, and LNG are expected to take berths at Multipurpose Terminal, Gasport Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on 8th August 2023.

