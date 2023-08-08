BAFL 41.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.05%)
BOP 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DFML 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.9%)
FABL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
FFL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
GGL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
HBL 102.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.1%)
HUBC 84.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.48%)
HUMNL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
OGDC 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.26%)
PAEL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PIOC 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.8%)
PPL 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-3.09%)
PRL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.79%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.96%)
SNGP 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.77%)
SSGC 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.52%)
TPLP 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.57%)
TRG 104.84 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.63%)
UNITY 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,918 Increased By 17.7 (0.36%)
BR30 17,568 Decreased By -50.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 48,353 Decreased By -33.4 (-0.07%)
KSE30 17,235 Decreased By -12.6 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SNGPL Audit Report for FY2021-22: Ogra allows Rs37m under head of board meeting, directors’ expenses

Recorder Report Published 08 Aug, 2023 07:23am

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Audit Report for the financial year 2021-22 observed that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) under the determination of final revenue requirement for the fiscal year 2020-21 allowed Rs 37 million under the head of board meeting and directors’ expenses.

However, the SNGPL incurred expenditure of Rs 51 million on account of board fee/ directors’ expenses over and above Rs 37 million allowed by the Ogra.

The increasing trend in board meeting and directors’ expenses was mainly due to the reason that the board’s meeting was frequently being held outstation other than the company’s registered head office in Lahore. The audit was of the view that weak financial/board management resulted in an irrational expenditure of Rs 14 million.

Further, this aspect was also discussed in the board finance and procurement committee in its 314th meeting, wherein, the CFO clearly stated that the company had been bearing 5.4 times higher average cost of outstation meetings as compared to the average cost of meetings held at Lahore Head Office.

Further, the chairperson BoD and company secretary were required to oversee that due to frequent outstation meetings exorbitant expenditure on board fee/directors’ expenses were being incurred. This resulted in an exorbitant expenditure of board fee/directors’ expense of Rs 14 million.

The matter was reported to the management in November 2022. The management in its reply on January 12, 2023, stated that outstation board meetings were mostly held in SNGPL’s Islamabad office and the expenses incurred on such meetings were normally on the lower side due to the fact that out of total 12 directors, seven directors were from Islamabad, one from Peshawar, one from Karachi, and only three from Lahore. Accordingly, by holding board meetings in Islamabad, boarding/lodging and travelling costs were saved.

Audit contended that as the company head office was located at Lahore, therefore, staff had to move to Islamabad to brief the board on the agenda being discussed and this cost also needed to be considered in case meetings were held at Islamabad.

Further, the itemized breakup of board expenses be provided. Audit recommends rationalising the expense on board fee/directors’ expenses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

OGRA SNGPL audit report Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL board SNGPL Audit Report

Comments

1000 characters

SNGPL Audit Report for FY2021-22: Ogra allows Rs37m under head of board meeting, directors’ expenses

Joint sitting of parliament passes trade dispute-, trade bodies-related bills

Six incentive schemes of SBP: ECC approves proposal of changes in contours

Aug-Oct auction calendar: Govt plans to borrow Rs11.09trn from banks

PM praises role of cos operating under CPEC

Army chief issues stern warning to terrorists

NA adopts Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Privatisation: CCoP to add PIA to active projects’ list

SCBA sees ‘unconstitutional’ election delay, assails govt

‘We’ve always used democratic tools to get our point across’: Bilawal

Cargo terminal at East Wharf: Negotiation panel told to re-engage with AD Ports

Read more stories