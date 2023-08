ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), on Monday, referred the case of car companies overcharging consumers to the FIA with a directive that the Engineering Development Board (EAD), Ministry of Industries, coordinate in carrying out an investigation.

Noor Alam chaired the meeting on Monday. A sub-committee was probing the additional amount claimed by car manufacturers from clients despite depositing the full amount, at the time of deliveries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023