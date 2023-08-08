BAFL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
Gold prices fall

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday witnessed a fall on the local market, traders said. They went down by Rs1100 to...
Recorder Report Published 08 Aug, 2023 06:37am

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday witnessed a fall on the local market, traders said.

They went down by Rs1100 to Rs221700 per tola and Rs943 to Rs190072 per 10 grams.

Silver was traded for Rs2750 per tola and Rs2357.68 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $1940 per ounce and silver for $23.59 per 10 grams, traders said.

