Procurement of cotton: PCGA chairman vows support to TCP

MULTAN: Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) will provide all possible support to the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) regarding the procurement of cotton.

PCGA Chairman Chaudhary Waheed Arshad expressed these views during a meeting held at PCGA House, Multan in which members of TCP, Agriculture department, Punjab and Central Executive Committee of PCGA participated.

General Manager, the regional office of TCP Lahore, Israr Ahmed Sodhar told the participants that TCP had to buy one million bales of cotton as per the decision of the government of Pakistan.

He said they came to pay visits to various ginning factories to assess possible difficulties during procurement of cotton under the directions of chairman TCP.