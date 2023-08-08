KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (August 07, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
429,965,872 223,757,701 16,167,471,107 7,810,970,941
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,450,384,727 (1,083,872,200) 366,512,527
Local Individuals 14,024,161,867 (13,513,299,264) 510,862,604
Local Corporates 4,753,466,749 (5,630,841,879) (877,375,130)
