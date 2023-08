KYIV: Two Russian missile strikes hit a residential building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.

Two residential buildings hit in Russian missile strike on Kyiv

"Two missile strikes. An ordinary residential building was hit. Unfortunately, there are victims. Rescuers and all necessary services are on the scene. The rescue of people continues," Zelenskiy wrote in his Telegram channel.