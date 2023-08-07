BAFL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
London stocks edge lower at open, Unite Group slips

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2023 12:26pm

The UK’s exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index dipped at open on Monday, weighed down by heavyweight miners, while shares of Unite Group fell to the bottom of the index after a rating downgrade.

The FTSE 100 index edged 0.3% lower at 0712 GMT. The index logged a weekly loss on Friday, snapping a three-week winning streak.

Last week investors assessed a widely expected quarter percentage point rate hike from the Bank of England, data pointing to slowing business activity across Europe and a surprise US credit rating cut.

The industrial metals and mining sector fell 0.7% on the day, tracking a decline in copper prices.

UK’s FTSE 100 boosted by energy stocks but logs weekly decline

Shares of students accommodation provider Unite Group slipped 1.8% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after RBC Capital Markets cut its rating to ‘sector perform’ from ‘outperform’.

The midcap FTSE 250 index dipped 0.2%.

