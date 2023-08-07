BAFL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
BIPL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.84%)
BOP 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
DFML 12.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 56.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.53%)
FABL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.6%)
FCCL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
FFL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HBL 104.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUBC 84.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.18%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
MLCF 33.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
OGDC 108.75 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.81%)
PAEL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.8%)
PIOC 94.76 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.48%)
PPL 77.58 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.41%)
PRL 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.29%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.23%)
SSGC 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.83%)
TRG 103.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 4,958 Increased By 14.7 (0.3%)
BR30 17,947 Increased By 107.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 48,764 Increased By 178 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,405 Increased By 34.8 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Drone shot down in region southwest of Moscow

AFP Published 07 Aug, 2023 12:09pm

MOSCOW: Russia claimed on Monday to have shot down a Ukrainian drone southwest of Moscow, amid a surge in drone attacks targeting the capital.

The incident in the Kaluga region, less than 200 kilometres (125 miles) from Moscow “affected neither people nor infrastructure”, regional governor Vladislav Shapsha wrote on Telegram.

He said the drone was shot down by the anti-aircraft defence system in the Ferzikovsky district overnight.

Russia on Thursday said it had downed seven drones over the region, which did not result in any reported casualties.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian drone attacks have increased on Russian territory, often targeting Moscow and the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday that a drone targeting the Russian capital had been shot down by the city’s air defences.

According to the authorities, Moscow has suffered several drone attacks in the past week, including one that damaged an office building in the main business district, which was targeted twice in the space of a few days.

Russia Moscow telegram Russia-Ukraine war Mayor Sergei Sobyanin Drone shot down

Comments

1000 characters

Drone shot down in region southwest of Moscow

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Hazara Express: investigators scour wreckage after deadly train crash in Pakistan

Imran’s lawyer files plea seeking ‘A-class’ jail facilities for PTI chief

Govt launches WhatsApp’s alternative called ‘Beep Pakistan’

Oil holds steady near four-month high on OPEC+ cuts

India’s parliament reinstates Rahul Gandhi as lawmaker

Symmetry Group all set to become Pakistan’s first IPO this year, has its eyes on foreign markets

Real estate sector: FBR chief says no exemption or concession possible

FBR refuses to share Politically-Exposed Persons’ data

Digital census data: Govt says error probability can be quite low

Read more stories