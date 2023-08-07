Drone shot down in region southwest of Moscow

MOSCOW: Russia claimed on Monday to have shot down a Ukrainian drone southwest of Moscow, amid a surge in drone attacks targeting the capital.

The incident in the Kaluga region, less than 200 kilometres (125 miles) from Moscow “affected neither people nor infrastructure”, regional governor Vladislav Shapsha wrote on Telegram.

He said the drone was shot down by the anti-aircraft defence system in the Ferzikovsky district overnight.

Russia on Thursday said it had downed seven drones over the region, which did not result in any reported casualties.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian drone attacks have increased on Russian territory, often targeting Moscow and the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday that a drone targeting the Russian capital had been shot down by the city’s air defences.

According to the authorities, Moscow has suffered several drone attacks in the past week, including one that damaged an office building in the main business district, which was targeted twice in the space of a few days.