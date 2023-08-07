BAFL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
World

India’s parliament reinstates Rahul Gandhi as lawmaker

Reuters Published August 7, 2023 Updated August 7, 2023 12:41pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

NEW DELHI: India’s parliament on Monday reinstated opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi as a member after the Supreme Court suspended his conviction for defamation, the government said in a notice.

Gandhi, whose father, grandmother and great-grandfather were prime minister, was convicted in March in a case brought by a lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over 2019 comments deemed insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others with the same name, including the lawmaker.

India’s Supreme Court suspends Rahul Gandhi’s defamation conviction

Upon his conviction, Gandhi, 53, lost his parliamentary seat and was jailed for two years but granted bail.

The Supreme Court last week suspended the conviction, allowing Gandhi to return to parliament and contest a general election due next year.

Gandhi has sought to overturn the conviction but his challenge has yet to be heard by a lower court.

India’s Rahul Gandhi found guilty of defamation over Modi remark

Over recent months, Gandhi has helped his Congress party open talks with other opposition parties to push the idea of a grand alliance to take on the BJP in the general election.

Tulukan Mairandi Aug 07, 2023 12:59pm
We can say whatever about Modi but they have more regard of equity and fairness and rule of law / courts than our Sharif Zardari mafia who pressured the system to assail Imran Khan and kick him off stage
