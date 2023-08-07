BAFL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
BOP 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.86%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.51%)
DFML 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
DGKC 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FABL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
FCCL 12.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HBL 105.10 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.81%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.29%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
OGDC 109.90 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.87%)
PAEL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.73%)
PPL 78.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.6%)
PRL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.23%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
SSGC 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.04%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.39%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,985 Increased By 41.9 (0.85%)
BR30 18,073 Increased By 233.9 (1.31%)
KSE100 48,957 Increased By 370.9 (0.76%)
KSE30 17,495 Increased By 124.6 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PTI chief’s arrest ‘internal matter’ of Pakistan: US

INP Published August 7, 2023 Updated August 7, 2023 09:55am

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) has said the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief is an ‘internal matter’ of Pakistan. Mathew Miller, the State Department spokesperson, said, “The cases against the PTI chairman and other politicians are an internal affair of Pakistan.”

Like other countries across the world, the US regularly stressed respect for democratic principles and the rule of law, Mathew Miller added.

Toshakhana case: Imran arrested after sessions court sentences him to three years in prison

The reaction came as a local court sentenced the PTI chairman for a three-year term and a Rs100,000 fine in the Toshakhana case on Saturday – a move that will change the country’s political landscape as the country awaits general elections.

Announcing the short judgement, the court also disqualified him for five years from holding any office and said the detailed verdict would be shared later. Later, the PTI chief was shifted to the Central Jail Attock.

Pakistan United States US US State Department Toshakhana case Imran Khan PTI chairman Imran Khan arrest Mathew Miller

Comments

1000 characters
Sianjee Aug 07, 2023 08:01am
Ms Dosa at works
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PTI chief’s arrest ‘internal matter’ of Pakistan: US

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

FBR refuses to share PEPs’ data

Real estate sector: FBR chief says no exemption or concession possible

Agencies to have blanket authority? Finally, Senate adopts controversial bill

At least 34 killed after train derails near Nawabshah

Symmetry Group all set to become Pakistan’s first IPO this year, has its eyes on foreign markets

Nawaz to be next PM if PML-N voted to power: PM

PIA resumes passenger flights for Beijing

Pakistan to send team to World Cup in India

PTI demands immediate release of IK

Read more stories