PTI chief’s arrest ‘internal matter’ of Pakistan: US

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) has said the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief is an ‘internal matter’ of Pakistan. Mathew Miller, the State Department spokesperson, said, “The cases against the PTI chairman and other politicians are an internal affair of Pakistan.”

Like other countries across the world, the US regularly stressed respect for democratic principles and the rule of law, Mathew Miller added.

Toshakhana case: Imran arrested after sessions court sentences him to three years in prison

The reaction came as a local court sentenced the PTI chairman for a three-year term and a Rs100,000 fine in the Toshakhana case on Saturday – a move that will change the country’s political landscape as the country awaits general elections.

Announcing the short judgement, the court also disqualified him for five years from holding any office and said the detailed verdict would be shared later. Later, the PTI chief was shifted to the Central Jail Attock.