Pakistan to send team to World Cup in India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan decided on Sunday to send its cricket team to India to participate in upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup 2023, saying “it has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics”.

In a statement issued here, the Foreign Office said that Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations.

ICC World Cup: Ministry recommends sending cricket team to India in October

“Pakistan’s decision shows its constructive and responsible approach vis-à-vis India’s intransigent attitude, as the latter had refused to send its Cricket Team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup”, it added. However, it expressed deep concerns about the security of its cricket team, saying: “we are conveying these concerns to ICC and the Indian authorities and expect that full safety and security of Pakistan Cricket Team will be ensured during its visit to India”.

