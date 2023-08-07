BAFL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.74%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.2%)
CNERGY 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.51%)
DFML 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
DGKC 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FABL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
FCCL 12.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 104.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
HUBC 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
OGDC 109.80 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.78%)
PAEL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
PPL 78.24 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.27%)
PRL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.34%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
SSGC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.19%)
TRG 103.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.3%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,973 Increased By 30.3 (0.61%)
BR30 18,036 Increased By 196.9 (1.1%)
KSE100 48,877 Increased By 291.2 (0.6%)
KSE30 17,461 Increased By 90.7 (0.52%)
Four people die while digging well

INP Published 07 Aug, 2023 06:34am

RAWALPINDI: Four people died of suffocation while digging well in Missa Kaswal area of Gujar Khan on Sunday. Police said that due to accumulation of toxic gas, four people engaged in digging well were trapped and died before they could be rescued.

people died toxic gas Gujar Khan digging well

