Four people die while digging well

RAWALPINDI: Four people died of suffocation while digging well in Missa Kaswal area of Gujar Khan on Sunday. Police said that due to accumulation of toxic gas, four people engaged in digging well were trapped and died before they could be rescued.
|Stock
|Price
|
SME Leasing Ltd / Aug 7
SME Leasing Limited(SLL)
|
2.49
▲ 0.70 (39.11%)
|
First Fid. Leasing / Aug 7
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba(FFLM)
|
2.60
▲ 0.20 (8.33%)
|
Matco Foods Ltd / Aug 7
Matco Foods Limited(MFL)
|
34.80
▲ 2.43 (7.51%)
|
Bal. Wheel / Aug 7
Baluchistan Wheels Limited(BWHL)
|
93.48
▲ 6.52 (7.50%)
|
Exide (PAK) / Aug 7
Exide Pakistan Limited(EXIDE)
|
364.32
▲ 25.42 (7.50%)
|
JS Global Cap. / Aug 7
JS Global Capital Limited(JSGCL)
|
174.56
▲ 12.18 (7.50%)
|
Punjab Oil / Aug 7
Punjab Oil Mills Limited(POML)
|
125.47
▲ 8.75 (7.50%)
|
Ghazi Fabrics / Aug 7
Ghazi Fabrics International Limited(GFIL)
|
4.51
▲ 0.31 (7.38%)
|
Asim Textile / Aug 7
Asim Textile Mills Limited(ASTM)
|
14.99
▲ 1.00 (7.15%)
|
Sardar Chemical / Aug 7
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited(SARC)
|
22.50
▲ 1.37 (6.48%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Askari Life Assur. / Aug 7
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited(ALAC)
|
5.55
▼ -1.00 (-15.27%)
|
Janana D Mal / Aug 7
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited(JDMT)
|
43.75
▼ -3.50 (-7.41%)
|
PICIC Ins.Ltd. / Aug 7
PICIC Insurance Limited(PIL)
|
0.79
▼ -0.05 (-5.95%)
|
Bilal Fibres / Aug 7
Bilal Fibres Limited(BILF)
|
2.17
▼ -0.11 (-4.82%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Aug 7
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
450.10
▼ -22.00 (-4.66%)
|
Pakgen Power / Aug 7
Pakgen Power Limited(PKGP)
|
45.03
▼ -2.17 (-4.60%)
|
Mehran Sugar / Aug 7
Mehran Sugar Mills Limited(MRNS)
|
48
▼ -2.03 (-4.06%)
|
Adamjee Life Assur. / Aug 7
Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited(ALIFE)
|
17.01
▼ -0.71 (-4.01%)
|
Sitara Peroxide / Aug 7
Sitara Peroxide Limited(SPL)
|
12.56
▼ -0.50 (-3.83%)
|
Bestway Cement / Aug 7
Bestway Cement Limited(BWCL)
|
151.01
▼ -5.99 (-3.82%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Aug 7
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
66,505,989
▲ 0.09
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Aug 7
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
27,995,429
▲ 1.84
|
Pak Refinery / Aug 7
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
25,888,166
▲ 0.38
|
WorldCall Telecom / Aug 7
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
16,845,854
▲ 0.01
|
Hascol Petrol / Aug 7
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
14,279,500
▼ -0.04
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Aug 7
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
11,381,082
▲ 0.00
|
Kot Addu Power / Aug 7
Kot Addu Power Company Limited(KAPCO)
|
8,430,844
▲ 0.03
|
Pak Petroleum / Aug 7
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
8,324,141
▲ 1.62
|
National Bank / Aug 7
National Bank of Pakistan(NBP)
|
7,977,000
▲ 1.53
|
TPL Properties / Aug 7
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
6,859,035
▲ 0.17
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Aug 4
|
287.10
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Aug 4
|
286.75
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Aug 7
|
142.12
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Aug 7
|
0.87
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Aug 7
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Aug 7
|
1.10
|
UK LIBOR % / Aug 4
|
5.06
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Aug 4
|
4478.03
|
Nasdaq / Aug 4
|
13909.24
|
FTSE 100 / Aug 4
|
7564.37
|
Dow Jones / Aug 4
|
35065.62
|
Germany DAX 30 / Aug 4
|
15951.86
|
France CAC40 / Aug 4
|
7315.07
|
India Sensex / Aug 7
|
65887.50
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Aug 7
|
32163.91
|
Hang Seng / Aug 7
|
19535.07
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Aug 4
|
17935
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Aug 4
|
189901
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Aug 7
|
82.75
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Aug 7
|
1937.91
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Aug 7
|
85.20
