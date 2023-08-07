CM launches Rs1.481bn ‘Sindh Smart Surveillance System’ project

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launched a Rs1.481 billion Sindh Smart Surveillance System (S4) project being installed at 40 Toll plazas of the province with the objective to establish a comprehensive and integrated municipal security solution for all major entry and exit points connecting with other cities in the province.

This ceremony was organized by Sindh Police at Sassui Toll Plaza – an important entry and exit point to and from Karachi and Thatta. The ceremony was attended by provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Brig of NRTC officials, and others, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

Out of 40 Toll Plazas’ CM Sindh launched the first project at Sassi Toll plaza, Karachi. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that this solution would enable effective monitoring of entry and exit points all over Sindh, provide reliable security, and integrate advanced technologies like Facial & Number Plate Recognition (FNPR) at 40 toll plazas with the existing Command & Control Center at CPO Karachi.

According to Shah, the project aims to enhance security responses and seamlessly integrate with the Safe City Solution. First and foremost, I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon for arranging this significant inaugural event for the Sindh Smart Surveillance System project.

Murad Shah said that his government acknowledged the paramount importance of technology in governance especially in policing. “Embracing innovative solutions like Artificial Intelligence-based Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Facial Recognition Solutions, Traffic Management Systems, and Big Data Analytical tools that will empower our departments to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and effectiveness of field operations,” he said and added, “Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, recognizes that technology is a powerful tool in shaping a safer and more prosperous future for our citizens, and our government remains committed to fully leveraging its potential in our pursuit of better service delivery”.

The CM said that we have undergone a remarkable Digital transformation of various Sindh government departments towards smart digital governance from Education to Health, Agriculture, Technology Parks, Land Revenue, Rescue and Rehabilitation, Public Facilitation, and e-Policing initiatives, and we are embracing technology to revolutionize the way we serve people of Sindh.

Shah said that the Sindh government remained resolute in its vision to harness the power of technology to combat terrorism and other crimes to ensure the safety of our citizens. He added that despite the pressing economic challenges, we have made significant investments in innovative projects of Sindh Police like the Karachi Safe City project, Traffic Cameras, Data Centres Up gradation, and e-Policing initiatives with an earmarking budget of Rs. 1.5 billion for S4, Rs476 million for Traffic Smart Traffic Management Cameras, Rs10 billion for the Karachi Safe City Project for its phase I, and BIG Data Analytics and advanced analytical tools for CTD, Capacity Building of Police Stations.

The CM said that for the sustainability of Technology Projects, his government has earmarked a handsome annual budget of Rs 650 million for SLAs. He added that these investments reflected his determination to build a safer and prosperous Sindh, where the well-being of our people remained an utmost priority of his government.

Murad Shah said that the project he has inaugurated was the Sindh Smart Surveillance System (S4), a cutting-edge technological advancement that promises to revolutionize his govt’s vision for a safe and secure province.

It may be noted that with the installation of S4 project cameras strategically placed across key locations on the 40 Toll plazas on the highways, Sindh police will combat terrorism and crime more efficiently than ever before.

The Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology will help in the fight against crime and terrorism, tracking criminals by efficiently capturing and analyzing license plate data and Facial Recognition in swiftly identifying the culprits leading to increased crime detection.

Beyond its role in crime prevention and detection across Sindh, the S4 project also plays a pivotal role in supporting the vision of the Karachi Smart City project which remains resolute on its journey to becoming a reality.

The chief minister said that the Sindh government was committed to supporting and realizing its vision of transforming Karachi into a haven for its citizens and a thriving hub for business investments. He added that a substantial allocation of Rs. 10 billion has been earmarked to kick start the pilot phase I, focusing on the Red Zone and the Airport Corridor.

Shah said that Rs 4.5 billion has already been dedicated to the project towards its successful implementation during the current financial year.

As for this S4 project, Mr. Shah disclosed he has already released 100 percent of the funds required for this project ensuring that no stone was left unturned in making this vision a reality. The CM appreciated the Inspector General of Police and the entire team including NRTC for their hard work and diligence in bringing the S4 project to reality. “I am confident that the S4 project will herald a new era of effective policing in our province,” he concluded.

The sites where the surveillance system is being installed are is as follows:

The Lyari Express way Toll Plaza Entryway Hassan Square, Lyari Express way Toll Plaza Exit way Hassan Square, Lyari Express way Toll Plaza Entrance Gharibabad, Lyari Express way Toll Plaza Exit way Gharibabad, Lyari Express way Toll Plaza Entrance Mauripur, Lyari Express way Toll Plaza Exit way Mauripur, Lyari Express way Toll Plaza Entrance Sohrab Goth , Lyari Express way Toll Plaza Exit way Sohrab Goth, Lyari Express way Toll Plaza Entrance way Garden, Lyari Express way Toll Plaza Exit way Garden, Lyari Express way Toll Plaza Entrance way Golimar, Lyari Express way Toll Plaza Exit way Golimar, NHA Hub Toll Plaza, NHA Hub Toll Plaza (N-25), Northern By-pass Gadap Town Toll Plaza, Sassui Toll Plaza, Kathore Exit 04 Toll Plaza M9 Highway, Karachi Toll Plaza, Hyderabad (M-9 Motorway) Toll Plaza, New Jamshoro Motorway Toll Plaza, Shewan (M-5) Toll Plaza, Qazi Ahmed Amari Toll Plaza, Petaro Toll Plaza, Mehar Toll Plaza, Rato Dero- Shikarpur Toll Plaza I, Shikarpur Toll Plaza II, Kandkhot, Sukkur Toll Plaza, Rohri (M5) - North Toll Plaza, Pano Aqil Toll Plaza I, Pano Aqil (M5) – South Toll Plaza II, Ghotki Toll Plaza I, Ghotki Toll Plaza II, Ranipur Toll Plaza, Kandiaro Toll Plaza, Moro Toll Plaza, Saeedabad Toll Plaza, DeokJae Toll Gate 2 (MPKhas) Toll Plaza, Deokjae (Tando Jam) Toll Plaza, Central Data Center CPO (Aggregation link).