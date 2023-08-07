Mangla Dam: water about to touch maximum level

MIRPUR, AJK: Only 7.50 feet of water is left to reach the stipulated maximum 1242.00 feet of water level in Mangla Dam which reached much close to its maximum conservation level as it recorded the level of 1234.50 feet above mean sea level on Sunday, official sources said.

Following the swift continual melting of glaciers and torrential rains at the upper reaches of the Himalayan Jammu & Kashmir State, Water level in country’s second biggest Mirpur AJK-based Mangla dam is swiftly rising as the water level is rapidly getting close to its stipulated highest 1242.00 feet level, the official sources told APP here on Sunday.

Jhelum River to the reservoir at Mangla was reported 43200 cusecs with the outflows of 10000 cusecs from the reservoir Sunday, the sources said.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Sunday as under:-

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 231200 cusecs and Outflows 186900 cusecs,

Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 46800 cusecs and Outflows 46800 cusecs,

Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 281800 cusecs and Outflow 281800, Jhelum at

Mangla: Inflows 43200 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 82300 cusecs and Outflows 54300 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 216100 cusecs and Outflows 208100 cusecs,

Chashma: Inflows: 237500 cusecs and Outflows 241600 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 195700 cusecs and Outflows 180500 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 248700 cusecs and Outflows 219800 cusecs,

Sukkur: Inflows 305500 cusecs and Outflows 254000 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 229100 cusecs and Outflows 189200 cusecs, Trimmu: Inflows 56100 cusecs and Outflow 47500 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 145900 cusecs and Outflows 131800 cusecs.

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1545.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.522 Million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1234.50 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 6.767 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.078 MAF. The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 am on Sunday.