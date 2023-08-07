BAFL 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.58%)
Food security: SACM underscores need for modernising agriculture

Recorder Report Published 07 Aug, 2023 06:34am

HYDERABAD: Ms. Tanzila Umi Habiba, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information, Science and Technology has expressed her concern over the possibility of food crisis in the future and termed that by modernizing agriculture we can prevent food and economic crisis, while by linking agriculture with the IT sector we can promote modern agriculture.

She said this while addressing the students taking training under the IT Industry Academia Bridge Program of the Provincial Information Science and Technology Department (IS&TD) Government of Sindh at the Information Technology Center of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam.

Ms. Tanzila said that Sindh Government’s IT and agricultural sector are working together on the intervention of technology in agriculture, while we in Sindh Agriculture University are on the same page regarding various projects in this regard.

She said that we have to convince our farmers that there is no other way except modern technology and modern agriculture to double production now and secure food in the future.

Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University said in his address that there is a large number of youth in the country, and there are innumerable career opportunities for the youth in the joint ventures of IT and agriculture sectors.

He said that the graduates are promoting Agri-tech, and have developed many new ideas in their projects, which are related to agricultural development, agri-business, smart agriculture, GIS, remote sensing, and agricultural monitoring, while we are addressing the issues related to farming community, and designing the courses keeping in mind Modern Agriculture methods and modern technology.

Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Pro Vice-Chancellor, SAU Sub-Campus Umerkot said that the students of Sub-Campus also participated in the IT Academy Bridge program and 100% of the course of this program was completed.

Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance briefed the participants regarding various programs in the University, while Director Information Technology Center.

Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpar, Dr. Tahir Mahmood Chaudhry, Sohrab Thahim and others were present in the event. Later, Tanzila Umi Habiba also reviewed the ongoing classes in ITC.

